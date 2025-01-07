Abia CP disbands Anti-Cultism Unit for unprofessional conduct 

The Commissioner of Police, Abia Command, Danladi Isa, has disbanded the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit for unprofessional conduct and incivility towards members of the public.

By Leonard Okachie

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Maureen Chinaka, on Tuesday, said that the action aligned with the vision of the Inspector General of Police.

Chinaka quoted Isa as saying the action was to establish a professionally competent, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant, and people-friendly police force.

She also stated that Ebuka Okonkwo (F/No: 527324), attached to Area Command, Aba, but on special duty at Isuochi, was demoted from Corporal to Constable.

The spokesperson state

d that the decision followed the conclusion of an administrative investigation, which found him guilty for discreditable, unprofessional conduct and incivility to members of the public.

“The Commissioner of Police emphasised the Command’s zero-tolerance policy for any form of unprofessional conduct among officers that could tarnish the good image of the Force.

“Members of the public are also encouraged to report any unprofessional conduct by officers to the Complaint Response Unit Abia Command via 09031593827,” the statement read in part.(NAN)