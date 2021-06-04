Mr Chuks Wabara, the Executive Chairman, Ukwa East Local Government Area, Abia has urged the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) to help in the promotion of Akwete fabric through its entrepreneurship programmes.

Wabara in a statement on Friday in Umuahia by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Williams, made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the management of the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akwete people in Ukwa East LGA are well recognised in the knitting of Akwete fabric hence it was named after them.

Wabara urged the university to assist the council in its promotion by sustaining the technical knowledge in the production so that it would not go into extinction.

He suggested that the university could further assist in promoting the local fabrics by establishing a showroom in its Fine Arts Department.

Wabara, who led a delegation of his cabinet, also presented a proposal for the establishment of the Ukwa campus of the university in the council area.

“The council area is endowed with tableland, water, ambient environment and humid temperature that could encourage learning.

“The essence of the visit is to also extend a hand of partnership to the school’s agricultural department as the council is blessed with Abia Palm plantation,’’ he said.

The plantation, he said was capable of providing an inexhaustible supply of crude palm oil for commercial and industrial uses as well as creating jobs.

“The visit is an opportunity to congratulate the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maxwell Ogbulu, who is from the council area on his well-deserved appointment into the prestigious position,’’ Wabara said.

He described it as a huge favour by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to the people of Ukwa.

In his response, the vice-chancellor thanked the delegation and believed that the visit would create a synergy between ABSU and Ukwa land.

He also promised that the university would look at the proposals to see how the ideas could be translated into reality one after the other.

NAN reports that as a show of support, the vice chancellor was decorated with Akwete fabric and other gifts were presented to him. (NAN)

