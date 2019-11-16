Abia Controller of Corrections warns new intakes against illegal transactions with inmates

Mr Julius Ezugwu, the Controller, Abia Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, has warned newly recruited personnel of the organisation against illegal transactions with the inmates, especially on illicit drugs and communication gadgets.



Ezugwu gave the warning in Umuahia on Friday during a brief ceremony to mark the end of a one-month induction course for the personnel.



He said that the service frowns against such transactions between members of staff and inmates, especially trafficking on drugs, such as cannabis sativa and tramadol as well as communication gadgets, like phones, among others.



He urged them to work conscientiously to touch the lives of the inmates, saying that they were employed to “re-adjust the mala-adjusted.”



Ezugwu said: “You are very fortunate to be among the people recruited because so many people applied but were not successful.



“As the first set of officers recruited for the service, a lot is expected of you.

“I urge you to be law-abiding and professional in your actions because the service will not condone any form of indiscipline.”



He commended them for being loyal throughout the induction course and charged them to accept their postings in good faith.



The Staff Officer and Assistant Controller of Corrections, Mr Augustine Nnubia, said that the new intakes would be posted to three major correctional facilities in Umuahia, Aba and Arochukwu.



He said that the 108 intakes, comprising 76 males and 31 females, hail from the 17 local government areas of Abia, either by birth or marriage, adding that they were selected on merit.



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019, which was enacted as part the Federal Government’s reform initiatives, repealed the Nigerian Prisons Service Act. (NAN)