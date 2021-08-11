Abia cleric offers scholarship to JAMB highest scorer in Rivers

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Chibuzor Chinyere, an apostle, has offered scholarship to one Miss Favour Okarike to study in an undisclosed American University.

Okarike scored 348 to emerge the best candidate in the 2021 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Rivers.



This is contained in a statement by Frank Laga, the Director, Media for Omega Power Ministries, Aba.

The statement explained that Chinyere, who was amazed with the performance of the 16-year-old girl in JAMB, offered her an automatic scholarship to study in America.



“That little girl is amazing, scoring 348 in JAMB. This is unbelievable.

“I am giving her scholarship to go to America and study,” Chinyere reportedly said.

Okarike was said to be a Cowbellpedia finalist in Mathematics competition.

The cleric advised the nation’s youths to always trust in God and develop themselves in order to be found worthy at the right time to gain from available opportunities.



He also encouraged the youths to take their rightful place in Nigeria.

He further admonished them to stay away from crime and immoral behaviour, which would not pay them in the end.



The clergyman also advised Nigerians to help people in need, saying that such gesture would help to build a better society, where people care for one another.

“I want to say this, you must not be wealthy to begin to help others. OPM was one year old when OPM Foundation started.



“Help your neighbour, lift someone up, try as much as possible to go the extra mile to touch the life of someone,” he further stated.

The statement noted that the general overseer had received triple honors award as a role model in Philanthropy, Skills Acquisition for Youths and Icon of Free Education from Rivers Government.



It further stated that he had awarded scholarships to many Nigerians currently studying in Turkey, Poland, London, United Arab Emirate and U.S.A., among others.

It stated that the scholarships were funded with offerings and tithes from the church members. (NAN)

