Abia cleric offers scholarship to JAMB highest scorer in Rivers

August 11, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Chibuzor Chinyere, an apostle, has offered scholarship to Miss Favour Okarike to study in an undisclosed American University.
Okarike scored 348 to emerge the best candidate in the Joint Admissions and  Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Rivers.


This is contained in a statement by Frank Laga, the Director, Media for Omega Power Ministries, Aba.
The statement explained that Chinyere, who was amazed with the performance of the 16-year-old girl in JAMB, offered her an automatic scholarship to study in America.


“That little girl is amazing, scoring 348 in JAMB. This is unbelievable.
“I giving her scholarship to go to America and study,” Chinyere said.
Okarike was said to be a Cowbellpedia finalist in Mathematics .
The cleric advised the nation’s youths to always trust in God and develop themselves in order to be found worthy at the right time to gain available opportunities.


He also encouraged the youths to take their rightful place in Nigeria.
He further admonished them to stay away crime and immoral behaviour, which would not pay them in the end.


The clergyman also advised to help people in need, saying that such gesture would help to build a better society, where people care for another.
“I want to say this, you must not be wealthy to to help others. OPM was year old when OPM Foundation started.


“Help your , lift someone up, try as much as possible to go the extra mile to touch the of someone,” he further stated.
The statement noted that the general overseer had received triple honors award as a role model in Philanthropy, Skills Acquisition for Youths and Icon of Free Education Rivers Government.


It further stated that he had awarded scholarships to many currently studying in Turkey, Poland, London, United Arab Emirate and U.S.A., among others.
It stated that the scholarships were funded with offerings and tithes from the church members. (NAN) 

