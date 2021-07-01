Abia CJ alleged attackers, other suspects in police net – CP

The Abia Police Command it has arrested 10 armed robbery and kidnap suspects, allegedly terrorising residents the state.

The Commissioner Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Umuahia on the recent achievements by the command.

Agbede said two the suspects confessed to have robbed a former Chief Judge (CJ) the state (name withheld).

She said the suspects dispossessed their of his ATM cards, “compelled him to release his Personal Identification Number (PIN), with which they allegedly withdraw N250,000 from his bank account.

Also in police net were of a gang that allegedly waylaid Uzoma Ndubueze of No. 50 Ogwo Street, Ohanku in Aba on June 24, while he was driving into his .

“The gang abducted their , took his Lexus 330 car to Ntigha, shot and killed him and still collected N700,000 ransom from his family,” Agbede said.

She said the ’s phone was recovered from the gang leader, Abia Daniel, who confessed that his gang were nine in number.

She said the arrest was facilitated through intelligence and with the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Team (IRT) on “Operation Restore Peace” mission.

She said the team arrested the suspects different locations in the state, including Aba.

The police chief said the suspects belonged to two gangs, adding that the smashing of the first gang paved the way for the arrest of the second gang members.

She said that Daniel, 41, who was a member of the first gang, later pulled out to form his own gang, where he became the kingpin.

She said the command recovered AK 47 rifle with 25 rounds of live ammunition, pump action gun with 10 cartridges, locally-made double-barrel cut-to-size gun, with 10 live cartridges, one Volkswagen Jetta car and one cellphone from the suspects.

Agbede said the first gang confessed to have kidnapped more than six persons.

She further said the IRT, acting on intelligence , arrested Emmanuel Paul, 22, of No. 40 Ugorji Street, Aba, and Ifeanyi Onyemesere, 18, of Port Harcourt , Aba.

She said the suspects attacked one Emmanuel Nnodim, a business man, in his in Eziama, Aba.

She said the victim was shot in the eye by the suspects, who stole his electronic gadgets, took away his ATM and forcefully obtained his PIN, with which they allegedly withdrew N750,000 from his bank account.

Reacting to the allegations in an interview with newsmen, some of the suspects admitted to the crimes.

One of them, Ifeanyi Paul, admitted to be a member of the gang that attacked the former CJ.

He described the attack as his first operation, saying he was introduced to by his friend.

He pleaded with God and police to spear his life, promising never to go back to , if pardoned.

The police boss admonished those “who see as a way of life to desist from it”, adding that sooner or later they would be arrested.

She also advised residents “to be always, know your neighbours, know your environment, observe, immediately and ensure you verify any item you wish to buy to avoid buying stolen properties”. (NAN)

