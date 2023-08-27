Abia at 32: Let’s key into FG’s renewed hope agenda for better tomorrow – Kalu

…Calls for revival of moribund industries, rebuilding of Ariaria international market in Aba

By Chimezie Godfrey

Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has enjoined all Abians not to despair in the midst of all the sociopolitical, economic challenges facing them but remain optimistic in the possibility of a better future.

The Deputy Speaker made the plea while rejoicing with the government and the people of Abia on the occasion of 32nd anniversary of the State.

Abia, God’s Own State, was created on August 27, 1991 by the government of former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida out of old Imo State, south east, Nigeria.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu on Sunday, Kalu said that all hope of a better tomorrow is not lost.

Asking the people of the state to key into the renewed hope agenda of the federal government, the deputy speaker also urged them to be supportive of the government and performance their civic duties, even as he charged them to hold the government accountable in all their actions and inactions to engender good governance.

Kalu further stated that Abia has the capacity of feeding Nigeria if all its agro and economic potentials were developed.

While appreciating the steps taken so far on infrastructure and other new policies of government which should include making the “gold mine” of Abia State, the Ariaria international market to operate effectively, the deputy also called for the reactivation of moribund industries in the State especially in Aba.

He said: “We can reactivate the industries in Aba for which Abia was known for. Industrialisation is also key. We can leverage on the gas-to-energy federal policy and the state’s proximity to gas to achieve this”.

The deputy speaker therefore asked all hands to be on deck for the overall development of the state.

