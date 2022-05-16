Abia APC senatorial aspirant vows to defeat PDP candidate in 2023

Rep. Sam Onuigbo (APC-Abia) has vowed to defeat the Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

Onuigbo is a serving House of Representatives member hinged his promised on the failure of the ruling PDP in the state in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Onuigbo, who is seeking to represent the people of Abia Central Senatorial District of Abia, is also the current House of Reps member, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State.

He said that the PDP administration in the state had no basic evidence of good governance since its assumed power in the state as the people were already tired of PDP government.

“The PDP is supposed to pose a serious threat to my ambition where there has been good governance but this time, the people are wiser and will vote the party out.’’

He said that the people of Abia had been voting for 24 years in the state for the PDP, “but this time the people will go for candidates that can deliver on their promises.’’

“My people have no basic of evidence of good governance, so why will they want to do the same thing after nearly a quarter of a century without result,” he wondered.

Onuigbo said that the failure of the ruling party in the state to bring good governance would further enhance his chances in the race if given the ticket as the people were tired of bad governance.

He said that his campaign would be would have the acronym “EAR” – E-Effectiveness, A-Accessibility and R-Responsiveness.

The lawmaker said his intention was to be effective when in the plenary and during senate committee sittings

“I will be accessible to my people who have used their power of their thumbs to elevate me to such a high position.

“I am going to be responsive to the legitimate aspiration and concerns of my constituents, according to the resources and opportunity available to me.

“The fact that they have used their thumb to elevate me should not make me inaccessible to them, so it is only when they are accessible they can come out to say their legitimate aspirations and concerns.”

Onuigbo expressed confidence in winning the senatorial seat, adding that out of the four contestants that had purchased the APC expression of interest form, “I am far above all and I expect to win the primaries. (NAN)

