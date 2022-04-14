Abia 2023: Women group endorses Bishop Onuoha, says he’s best

By Chimezie Godfrey

Abia Women for Good Governance, an Igbo socio-political movement for the promotion and sustenance of good governance in Abia State has said that Bishop Sunday Onuoha is the best fit for the job.

The women made known this call in a statement co-signed by the Chairperson Lady Chidinma Ike and the Secretary Lady Blessing Kalu made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday, saying that the people of Abia want a governor that will wipe out the continuous tears of women and children.

“The state of Abia’s governance is seriously begging for an eloquent, fearless and dedicated leader like Dede Michael Okpara. We want a governor that will wipe out the continuous tears of our women and children. We shall clamour for a grassroot leader who knows his onus in discharging good governance in his administration.

“Abia Women for Good Governance has watched and studied all the aspirants jostling for the gubernatorial election in Abia state, as women, we have married many husbands, from marriage experiences, we know the best husband that will take good care of our children in healthcare, education, economy, religious tolerance and harmony.

The Group reminded the cleric that the 2 weeks ultimatum given to him expires today. It, therefore, assured its support for the Cleric, adding that the group will mobilise Abia women to support the course,

“Abia Women for Good Governance will always support Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, President of Vision Africa International for his gubernatorial ambition. We wish to remind our servant leader that the two weeks ultimatum given to him by Ndi Abia to declare officially for the governorship seat will expire today.

“Abia Women for Good Governance will moblize seventy percent of Abia women for support and emergence of Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha as the next governor of Abia state, ” the statement added.

In a similar development, the leaderships of South East Youth Alliance, Abia state chapter and United Abia Peoples Congress have said that Bishop Sunday Onuoha should declare for the Governorship seat of Abia State without any hesitation.

The group, in a statement signed by Comrade Okenna Njoku, for South East Youth Alliance and Comrade Tony Uwaoma for United Abia People’s Congress reminded the cleric servant leader that his non-declaration till now is causing a political confusion in Abia State.

He said, “Abia youths, women, students, traders, civil servants, Keke operators, commercial drivers, pensioners and aged parents are appealing to the servant cleric not to waste time again in the declaration for Abia Governorship election.

“The benevolence, charitable and philanthropic gestures of Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha using his Vision Africa International in rehabilitation and empowerment of our hopeless youths for a better future is overwhelming.

“Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha through his Vision Africa International transformed and empowered the lives and future of hundreds of prisoners and Awaiting Trial Inmates, he has secured the lives of many through his healthcare delivery services, his human developments through capacity building and skill acquisition exercises have marked him an excellent candidate to replace Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

“Abia state chapter of South East Youth Alliance and United Abia Peoples Congress unanimously declare our support for Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, President of Vision Africa International for the Governorship seat, we urge him to declare immediately.”

