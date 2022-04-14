Abia 2023: NRM gov aspirant promises to stabilize food supply, eradicate hunger

Mr Kalu Ijeoma, Abia State governorship aspirant on the platform of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), has promised to stabilize food supply, eradicate hunger and alleviate poverty in the state.

Ijeoma said this in Abuja shortly after he picked the governorship expression of interest and nomination forms at the NRM national secretariat.He said he was ready to reposition the state for rapid growth and development through his four-point agenda.“I have a four-point agenda for Abia, which is to revive the agricultural sector, boost industrialization, promote education and enhance security.“First is agriculture, I will ensure that I stabilize food supply, because most of our foods are not in good supply and the prices are high.“Once we have enough food supply for our people, we will eradicate hunger and begin to boost level of productivity by the industries.“

The cassava that we grow has enough ethanol which is far more expensive than crude oil, we would ensure that we boost cassava farming and optimize its resources beyond production of Garri.“We would make agriculture attractive to the youth through innovation and introduction of modern technology and machineries.“As a manufacturer, there is no factory in Africa that produces button for clothes; we would focus on production of items that are not commonly produced in Nigeria.“We would open factories for production of uncommon items and I am ready to reposition Abia State,” he said.Ijeoma said he would open trade post with some West African countries to boost the export capacity of the state and increase cash flow in the economy.

He promised to create employment opportunities with a minimum of 50 per cent workforce reservation for youths at the state house.NRM National Vice Chairman, North Central, Mohammed Danguma, advised the aspirant to adhere strictly to the party’s rules and regulations and uphold the mandate to deliver on good governance when he emerges governor.Danguma also advised the aspirant to engage in grassroots campaign to familiarise and win the hearts of the people ahead of the governorship election.He urged the aspirants to change the narrative in Abia state when he becomes governor by administering an all inclusive government.Mr Mohammad Isah, NRM National Organizing Secretary, called for support in the state.Mr Sola Afuye, NRM National Publicity Secretary, also called for support from all party stalwarts, members and followers and supporters of aspirants. (NAN)

