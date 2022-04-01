Abia 2023: Group gives Bishop Sunday Onuoha 14 days to join Guber race

By Chimezie Godfrey

The executives and members of Cleanse And Clean Abia Group (CACAG) have given Bishop Sunday Onuoha 14 days to join the race for who becomes Governor of Abia State come 2023.

The group made this known in a communique jointly signed by the Convener Hon. Uchenna Emehelu; the Secretary Chief Mrs. Oge Nnatu; the Publicity Secretary Dr. Chidera Onyenka; Member Sir Stephen Omile; the Woman Leader Mrs. Joy Inyi; and the Youth Leader; Mr. Paul Kalu issued after its meeting Thursday in Umuahia, Abia State.

The group resolved that the leadership position come 2023, befits a person whose words are his bond and whose good deeds are glaring for Ndi-Abia to see, adding that in the event that the cleric shies away from the transformation-driven move, it will have no option but to take legal actions to ensure he joins the race.

The communique reads in part, “That for the 2023 Abia State Governorship election, ndi Abia needs a leader whose words are his bond, whose good acts are glaring for all to see and whose deeds have created and made a tremendous impact in the lives of ndi Abia.

“That having scrutinised and x-rayed the list of eminently qualified ndi Abia that are fit and proper to lead Abia State together with the list of Aspirants who are already jostling for the Governorship ticket of various political parties, we observed that Bishop Dr. Sunday N. Onuoha towers above others in terms of verifiable and impressive antecedents, integrity, academic qualifications, pedigree, administrative sagacity and wealth of experience.

“Hereby issues a 14-day notice to Bishop Dr. Sunday N. Onuoha and compels Bishop Sunday N. Onuoha to accept and run as a Governorship Aspirant/Candidate in the forthcoming Governorship election in Abia State. This 14 days notice commences today 31st of March, 2022 and terminates on 14th day of April, 2022.

“That at the expiration of the 14 days notice, if Bishop Dr. Sunday N. Onuoha has not declared his intention to ndi Abia, we shall be left with no option than to legally compel Bishop Dr. Sunday N. Onuoha to run as Aspirant/Candidate in the 2023 Abia State Governorship election.

“Unanimously and believe wholeheartedly that Bishop Dr. Sunday N. Onuoha is the right man for the number one job in Abia State. He has done so much for ndi Abia and the world at large through his Vision Africa project. He is the desired balm and solution for ndi Abia and the servant leader that will heal, cleanse, clean, and transform Abia State.”

The group further added that Bishop Onuoha possesses all the qualities that qualify him for the position of Governor as he is a man with a clean heart, with an unblemished record. It also said that historically, since 1999 various leaders have emerged, ranging from a businessman, a technocrat and presently an academician.

It, therefore, stated that it will endorse the Cleric and purchase the nomination and expression of interest form once he accepts its call and signals the political party he intends to pursue the course.

“That Bishop Dr. Sunday N. Onuoha is the Bishop of the masses, entrepreneur, a perfect gentleman, humble, reliable, open minded, firm in action, serial employer of labour, silent philanthropist, peacemaker, bridge builder, unifier, pacesetter, global citizen, a great Minister of the gospel, to mention but a few. In him, we have a man with a clean heart, and unblemished record. He is a man filled with the milk of human kindness.

“That historically, since 1999, various Leaders have emerged to lead ndi Abia. From 1999 to 2007, a businessman in the person of His Excellency Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu led Abia State. From 2007 to 2011, a technocrat in the person of His Excellency Chief Theodore Ahamefule Orji led Abia State. Presently, Abia State is being led by an academician in the person of His Excellency Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. We firmly believe that now is the appointed time to support a well known technocrat, academician, philanthropist and a man of God. It is time to hand over our dear Abia State known as God’s own State into the hands of God’s own servant.

“To actualize our mission by unequivocally endorsing Bishop Dr. Sunday N. Onuoha and to purchase his nomination and expression of interest form once he accepts our call and signals the political party he desires to use as a vehicle for the actualization of our demand.

That we shall commence massive mobilization of ndi Abia and ndi Igbo from the diaspora down to the Umunna level to ensure the message and gospel of cleansing and cleaning Abia State gets to all and sundry.

“Finally call on all political parties to provide a level playing ground for all Aspirants and to ensure a free, fair, credible and transparent primary election for all elective positions in Abia State, Southeast, and Nigeria as a whole,” the communique added.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

