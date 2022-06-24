Abia 2023: APGA’s guber candidate Greg Ibe, receives Certificate of Return

By Chimezie Godfrey

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) for Abia State in 2023 gubernatorial election. Professor Greg Ibe has been presented with his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), in Abuja on Monday.

The n ational chairman of APGA,Victor Oye who made the presentation in the party’s secretariat in Abuja, extoled Ibe’s leadership qualities, saying the candidate will inject creativity and innovation in the leadership of Abia state.

Oye said he has no doubt that Ibe would introduce into governance of Abia fresh and practical ideas that will impact on Abians. He added that as an industrialist and entrepreneur, Ibe already has a solid background as well as a template to fast track infrastructural development of Abia.

The entrepreneurship expert Ibe, said “God has already blessed Abia State with natural resources, peace and good people, I thank God for His blessings upon our state. We will work together as one family and one people with a common goal and interest to harness all the endowments by God and place our state in its rightful position among states in the federation”, adding, “We call on our brothers, sisters to join hands with us to rescue Abia.

He said he will eschew politics of bitterness, hate and division.

Ibe, founder of Greg University Uturu, called on his political rivals in the party to come together and join forces with him to serve Abia. He noted that until the party closes ranks and face their common enemies (opposition parties), the battle ahead to rescue Abia is enormous. He added they should not feel that they are losers in the primary election where he emerged victorious and picked the party’s governorship ticket.

It was gathered authoritatively that reconciliatory moves have been embarked by Ibe in Abuja since Tuesday, to mend fences with the rivals, particularly, Chikwe Udensi and Gen(rted) Ijioma N. Ijioma and Etigwe Uwa, SAN, chieftains of the party in the state who contested the ticket with Ibe.

It was also reliably gathered that the peace meetings are fruitful. “We were well received by the parties. “They welcomed us and agreed to withdraw the court suits so that we can work together for the over all good of our state, Abia”, the source stated authoritatively. “Everything is working fine”. Our source added.

Also speaking, Hon Emeka Okoafor said that the state would be returned to its pride of place, where Abia rightfuly belongs. He said in the comity of states where governance is a priority, Abia state will no longer be put down. Okoafor, a leading member of The Greg Ibe Campaign Team, said Greg being an astute industrialist who has links with leaders across the world, is an answered prayers of Abians. He said Greg has been known as a committed leader that will turn around the fortunes of the state.

He said that Abia has been yearning for a committed leader who will transform it in the areas of infrastructure, welfare of the citizens and generally dividends of democracy. “This is the golden opportunity, Abia can not afford to lose it this time around. We can not continue to allow our state that God himself has endowed to be put down because of selfish leaders”, he stated.

Okoafor appealed to all eligible voters in Abia to ensure that they get their PVC. He said that those that are yet to obtain their PVC should utilise the opportunity of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

Four other House of Assembly contestants under the party in Abia state also received their Certificate of Return alongside Ibe.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

