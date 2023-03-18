Abdulsalami Abubakar prays for peaceful, credible polls

By Obinna Unaeze

Former Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar has prayed for peaceful and credible governorship and state assembly elections nationwide.

The former head of state said this on Saturday after casting his vote at Water Tank Polling Unit in Minna.

“So far from what I have seen everything is going on smoothly and peacefully.

“It did not take me time to cast my vote. I hope and pray that everything goes on well across the country,” he said.

He urged people of the state and the country at large to conduct themselves peacefully and vote for their preferred candidates, to usher in a better Nigeria.

He enjoined Nigerians to accept results of the elections in the interest of peace, security and development of the country. (NAN)