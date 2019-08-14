Abdulsalami Abubakar extols group for nation building

#TrackNigeria: Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) on Wednesday praised Campaign for Democracy (CD) for its positive contributions to Nation building.

Abubakar made this known when the group led by Alhaji Abdullahi Jabi, it’s chairman in the state paid him a courtesy visit in Minna.

“I thank you for contributing to development of Nigeria, especially finding solutions to our current challenges.

“We have no other home as Nigeria, it is we Nigerians that can fix Nigeria.

“We cannot fix our country by accusations and counter accusations. We really need to seat down and discuss as a people to enable us co-exist peacefully,” he said.

He expressed optimism that with an organisation such as CD, there was hope for the country.

“The CD is a good example of a group of people coming together to fix Nigeria for the interest of our people,” he said.

The former head of state assured the group that he would foward their demand to develop the country and the state to relevant authourities.

Earlier, the CD chairman said the visit was to partner the Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development in finding solutions to the country’s challenges.

“The purpose of our visit is to interface with your excellency and to partner with your Global Peace Initiative Foundation.

“As partners in progress, we intend to share from your wealth of experience, leadership quality to enable us improve on our leadership and service delivery to Nigerlites and Nigerians,” he said.

The group also presented a copy of the 2019 general elections field report in the state to the former head of state. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

