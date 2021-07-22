AbdulRazaq’s policies, programmes in Kwara people-oriented – Emir of Ilorin

Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara for his various policies and programmes, describing them as people-oriented.

The emir gave the commendation on Thursday when he paid the annual traditional Sallah homage to the governor at the Government House, Ilorin.

He commended what he called the people-focused and non-discriminatory programmes of the AbdulRazaq-led administration and its impacts on the populace.

“Your Excellency, you have been doing well. Please, continue to do well and God will reward you abundantly for that.

“We want peace in Kwara. We want peace in Ilorin. We don’t want trouble. We should all learn and cultivate the habit of peace and harmony. Your Excellency, you are doing well.

“I am very happy to be here, as usual. It has been our long-standing tradition in Ilorin and all other northern states.

“After the governor had visited the palace, the emir will come here (Government House) to say hello to him too.

“British soldiers used to be here. It used to be called Barracks. It is now called Bareke.

“My forebears used to come here to say hello. The same thing is being imitated. We thank God for that; because a nation without history is a dead one,” Sulu-Gambari said.

He expressed appreciation to those who came there for the annual event, praying God to make them prosper.

Responding, AbdulRazaq said that the annual ‘bareke’ underscored healthy and harmonious relationship between the traditional institution and the government.

“We cherish that harmony and the good job that the council of chiefs has been doing to promote unity and peace in Kwara,” he said.

The governor assured the people of the state that his administration would not relent in meeting their yearnings and aspirations, irrespective of their social status.

He added that the recent video of a female pensioner was a testimony to how his administration had changed the story of an average worker and citizen in the state.

“Our administration is for the people. We stand for inclusive growth and development. We stand for the general wellbeing of the citizens.

“The trending video of a woman pensioner, who acknowledged what we have done to change the conditions of our senior citizens, is a pointer to what we represent.

“While that video is a good feedback on our priorities, I want to reassure her and all our people that we will not drop the ball.

“Within the resources available to us, we will not be blind to the needs of any segment of our population,” he said.

On the cancelled Ilorin Emirate Durbar celebration, AbdulRazaq said that his government had to bow to the superior argument of security agencies after exhaustive deliberations with the emir and the Durbar committee.

“The government could not have suspended the Durbar on its whims. Not only have our people prepared for the cultural event, the government, on its own, had invested hugely to make it a memorable one.

“This is part of our commitment to the promotion of the culture and tradition of our people across the state.

“However, we had to bow to the superior argument of security agencies after exhaustive deliberations with Your Royal Highness and the committee. So, it was not a decision taken on a flimsy ground.

“We thank everyone for your kind understanding. We apologise to various traders, entrepreneurs and tourists who had looked forward to the colourful event.

“We specially commend members of the Durbar committee for their great efforts and patriotism,” AbdulRazaq added.

Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi also appealed to residents of the state to embrace and work for peace.

In attendance at the event were the Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe and representative of the Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Mogaji Olawoyin.

Others were: the Chief Judge of Kwara, Justice Sulaiman Kawu; Grand Khadi of the State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Ola Abdulkadir, Mallam Saliu Mustapha and a former APC Spokesman, Lanre Onilu. (NAN)

