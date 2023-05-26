AbdulRazaq’s administration, full of testimonies – Omotayo

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Director General of Kwara Signage and Advertisement Agency (KWASAA), Mr Olorunshola Omotayo, has described Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration as full of good testimonies and giant strides in the last four years.

Omotayo stated this during the valedictory meeting with the board members, staff and management of the agency on Friday in Ilorin.

He noted that Kwara has witnessed tremendous growth and development within the spate of four years of the administration of AbdulRazaq.

He explained that the achievement recorded was as a result of the inclusion of good hands in government who are people with integrity and astute professionals to various positions and offices.

The director general pledged undiluted loyalty to the government of the state by the KWASAA staff and citizens.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment towards the achievement of the year 2023 revenue target to enable the governor provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The Board Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Mora, thanked the governor for the opportunity given to them to serve as board members in the agency.

Mora however called on the staff and management of the agency to be more dedicated and committed towards the development of the state.

While commending the KWASAA boss, Mora said he could recommend the director general and his team for bigger assignments in the future due to their outstanding performance, urging them to continue with the good work.

(NAN)