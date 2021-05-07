Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has charged the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to help curb carnage on roads.

AbdulRazaq gave the task during a courtesy visit by members of the transport union in Ilorin on Friday.

He expressed concern over rising Road Traffic Crash (RTC) on Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa road axis and urged leaders of transport unions to increase enlightenment campaigns against excessive speed.

“We are fixing old and constructing new roads across the state. I must also commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the construction of Jebba-Mokwa road. It is one of the best roads in Nigeria now.

“But I want to appeal to leaders of transport unions to caution their members against excessive speed. The rate of accidents on the road is alarming.

“We have received complaints from FRSC and some hospitals on the rising cases of accidents on the road and I want to appeal to all of you, including other road users, to be conscious on the road so as to avert accidents,” AbdulRazaq said.

The governor also requested the union to appoint a committee that would interface with the government on its requests.

He however commended the role played by the NURTW and other transport stakeholders in the economy of the state.

He particularly noted the support given by the union in his victory during the 2019 governorship election, saying the support drives him to satisfying the masses with projects directly touching their lives.

AbdulRazaq assured the union that his administration would not neglect members of the transport sector, promising to address their requests within available resources.

“This administration will not neglect members of the transport sector. We know your role in the economy and we will give the support you need within available resources.

“So, let us have the list of members of the committee from your end that will work with us and fashion out modalities to offer assistance to members of NURTW,” he said.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the NURTW, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Ariwoola, commended the governor’s effort at ensuring security in the state.

Ariwoola also applauded the state government for creating an enabling environment for NURTW to operate in the state capital and across the 16 local government areas of the state.

“We commend Your Excellency’s effort in the security of the state which allows Kwara to continue to be in harmony despite the happenings across the nation.

“As we implore you to put in more efforts to see to the total freedom of the state, we pray that Almighty Allah shall continue to back you up in all your endeavours.

“We want to appeal to the government to support our union with loan facilities and give us more voice when decisions affecting the transport sector are made.

“We appreciate the administration’s investment in road and other basic amenities,” he said. (NAN)

