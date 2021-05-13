Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara and the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari were among thousands of Muslim faithful who observed the Eid prayer, commemorating the end of this year’s Ramadan at Ilorin Eid praying ground, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer, which was attended by several other eminent personalities in Ilorin emirate, took place under a peaceful atmosphere.

NAN also reports that immediately after the arrival of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir, the mandatory two rakaat prayer took place in less than 10 minutes.

In his sermon after the prayer, the chief imam expressed gratitude to God for the successful conclusion of Ramadan fast.

He advised the Muslim faithful to sustain the piety and prayers which they observed during the Holy month to enable the country overcome the security and other challenges confronting it.

Bashir also urged them to ensure that peace and unity continued to prevail within their vicinities at all times.

According to him, no meaningful development can be attained in an atmosphere of chaos and acrimony. (NAN)

