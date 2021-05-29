Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has released fund for the State Fadama Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) to carryout preparatory activities.

The Fadama NG-CARES Project, which is World Bank-assisted, is an intervention scheme to mitigate poverty and hunger compounded by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project, which is designed for increasing food security and safe food supply chain, will last for two years.

Speaking on the fund released recently by the AbdulRazaq-led administration in respect of the kick-off of the project, the Coordinator, state Fadama Project, Dr Toyin Isiaka, disclosed that the amount released is to support the preparatory activities of the project.

“NG-CARES Programme, like other World Bank projects, requires a certain number of activities before full commencement.

“These include equipping and strengthening the State Fadama NG-CARES Office as an implementation platform,” Isiaka explained.

Isiaka noted that the fund released would also help in making enough office spaces to accommodate the staffers, repair of the unit’s vehicle to facilitate movements before implementation and during sensitisation/advocacy activities.

He commended the governor for his commitment to soothing the poor and vulnerable whose deplorable condition has been aggravated by the enemy of the world called Coronavirus.

“The preparatory activities would enable the State through Fadama-Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to enhance food security in the State where about Twenty Thousand (20, 000) poor and vulnerable will benefit,”he said.

The coordinator promised that his team wouldl never be lagging behind in terms of productivity and effective delivery of the DLIs.

Isiaka AbdulRazaq on his second anniversary in office, noting that the period of two years has tremendously changed the lives of Kwara people positively with dividends of democracy recorded in every sector.

The coordinator explained that developmental projects within the short period of this administration were visible all around, especially the governor’s passion for agricultural revolution to ensure food security.

He prayed God to continue bestowing on the governor divine wisdom and protection to pilot the state to the enviable height. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

