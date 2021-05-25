Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has urged the winner of gold medalist, 2021 Para-Badminton International Championship, Eniola Bolaji, to remain disciplined and focused as she pursue her carrier in sport.

AbdulRazaq made the call on Monday while receiving the Gold medalist, 2021 Para-Badminton International Championship in Spain, Eniola Bolaji, and her team on a courtesy visit to his office in Ilorin.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor said Eniola has made sporting history and would be remembered forever.

AbdulRazaq appreciated Eniola for making Kwara, Nigeria and Africa proud.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mr Iyabo Banire, said Eniola’s victory is God’s way of consoling the state over the loss of her coach.

She said the state is confident that Eniola would maintain this success at Japan 2021.

Responding, Eniola promised to give her best if not for anything, but to honour her late coach. (NAN)

