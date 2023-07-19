AbdulRazaq reappoints Titiloye as Executive Chairman Kwara United FC

By Olayinka Owolewa

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has reappointed Mr Olakumbi Titiloye as the Executive Chairman of Kwara United FC of Ilorin.

This is coming barely two weeks after the dissolution of Kwara United Football Club Board by the State Government.

In a letter dated July 18, and signed by the Permanent Secretary, General Services at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Abdulrahman Babatunde, the appointment takes effect from July 18.

“I am pleased to convey the approval of His Excellency, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Executive Governor of Kwara State on your appointment as the Executive Chairman, Kwara United Football Club, Ilorin, with effect from July 18, 2023.

“This approval is based on your excellent record of your loyalty, steadfastness and favourable disposition to the course of this administration.

“It is my expectation that you will bring all these sterling qualities to bear on your assignment in a way that this administration’s desire to take Kwara United to a greater height will be realised.

“The appointment is a public trust. Therefore, it is hoped that you will justify the confidence reposed in you in the discharge of your responsibilities,” the letter read in part.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Titiloye was first appointed as Chairman of a seven-man Board to manage the team in 2019.

The Board was supported by the governor to acquire a Premier League slot, to start their reign from the apex league, after the team got relegated in the 2018/2019 season.

He sustained the team’s Premier League status throughout his four seasons’ reign. The first time the team will achieve that feat since its formation, asides from breaking several records, and creating new ones.

Titiloye will, from now, commence another four year’s journey towards rebranding the club.

Reacting to the appointment, Titiloye commended the state government for believing in him to continue with the team, pledging to justify the confidence reposed in him by the government and stakeholders.

He commended the Executive Chairman of the State Sports Commission, Malam Bola Mogaji, Supporters and Fans of the Club, as well as the State FA, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), among other stakeholders, for their support.

Titiloye reminded them that the club needed the support and prayers of all, adding that the team will be put in good stead ahead of the forthcoming 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier League (NPL) season. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

