AbdulRazaq puts Kwara on path to success despite challenges- Commissioner

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Mr Afees Alabi, Kwara Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, says Gov. Abdulrahaman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has ensured that the state is on the path to success, despite its numerous challenges.

Alabi, at a lectur

e to honor the governor on his 65th birthday on Wednesday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Council in Ilorin, emphasised the obstacles encountered by the present administration.

According to him, Abdulrazaq has successfully steered the state towards prosperity.

He highlighted inherited debts, infrastructure deficiencies, and inadequate social governance as some of the obstacles that Abdulrazaq’s administration had effectively addressed to revamp Kwara.

“The social media is abuzz with numerous photographs showcasing newly constructed infrastructure in the state capital, a much-needed facelift after decades of neglect.

“Senator Remi Tinubu, the First Lady, recently embarked on a comprehensive three-day visit to inaugurate significant projects in the state.

“AbdulRazaq has faced substantial inherited debts and infrastructure deficits to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn.

“The governor has faced these hurdles head-on, demonstrating unwavering commitment and determination to navigate through complex and competing demands,” Alabi said.

He stated that the governor had also shown a willingness to listen, transparency, and a focus on delivering tangible outcomes.

“Infrastructure serves as the foundation of a flourishing society.

“Through strategic investments in roads, schools, and healthcare facilities, his administration has fostered a more connected, accessible, and well-equipped Kwara.

“These investments offer our citizens enhanced opportunities, essential services, and an improved quality of life.

“The emphasis on infrastructural development epitomises a forward-thinking approach, ensuring that future generations of Kwarans inherit a more robust foundation”, the commissioner added. (NAN)