AbdulRazaq presents KWSIEC nominees to Assembly

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has presented nominees for screening and confirmation as Chairman and Members of Kwara Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) to the state House of Assembly.

This is contained in a message from the governor addressed to the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Salihu, and read at plenary on Wednesday.

The nominees are Okala Baba as Chairman, Fredrick Abel from Baruten, Hassan Salam – Oyun, Gbedeyan Yomi – Ekiti, Ndama Al-Hassan – Edu, Baliqees Kehinde – Ilorin, and Abdullahi Amdat would serve as members of the commission.

Abdulrazaq said their nomination was in accordance with Section 192, Subsection 1-5 of the constitution, having qualified with necessary skills and experience to carry out the duties of their respective positions.

The Speaker thereafter directed the nominees to appear before the House for screening on Thursday at 10 a.m and charged them to submit 35 copies of their credentials to office of the Clerk before close of work on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the House also granted Legislative Approval for deduction of five per cent Consultancy Fee to AJAB Financial Services Limited from Kwara Entitlements from Stamp Duties Refunds.

This also followed a message from the governor requesting the House endorsement for the deduction of Consultancy Fee from Recovery and Refund of Backlog of Stamp Duties owed to Kwara State Government.

The approval was granted after a thorough debate led by the Deputy House Leader, Mr John Bello, at Wednesday’s plenary.

AbdulRazaq intimated the legislature that the Nigerian Governors Forum recently resolved to settle out of court in a Stamp Duties suit instituted by the 36 states against the Federal Government.

He pointed out that the out of court settlement would resort to more availability of funds to be deployed by the State Government for development interventions. (NAN)