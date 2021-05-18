Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Tuesday said his administration was committed to making the right investments in human capital.

He also pledged to invest more in infrastructural development and security architecture with a view to encouraging socio-economic growth and safety of investors.

AbdulRazaq said this at a 2-day technology transfer training for 100 technicians, organised by state government in conjunction with the Simba Group, the manufacturer of TVS XL100 motorcycle.

“Today is yet another important moment for us as an administration.

This is because this technology transfer training perfectly fits into our agenda of empowering our people with liveable skills which will help to earn decent living as well as lift many others from poverty.

“It will also expand the economic base of the state. I’m certain that beneficiaries of this technology transfer will also teach others and spread the frontiers of collective prosperity in our communities.

“I encourage the Simba Group to invest more in the state. Kwara people are peace-loving, accommodating and mostly industrious.

“I assure you that your investment will be a win-win bargain. On our part, we will continue to make the right investments in human capital and infrastructural development as well as security architecture to make Kwara State investors’ haven,” said the governor.

He commended his Senior Special Assistant on Community Intervention, Mr Kayode Oyin-Zubair, for facilitating workable collaboration with the Simba Group, describing the effort as laudable.

Oyin-Zubair had earlier said the essence of the technology transfer session was to expose the local technicians to the mechanism of the XL 100 Heavy Duty, as part of the government’s mission to drive development through innovations.

He said the state’s partnership with Simba company was not afresh, recalling the fruits of their synergy on community transport system and agriculture (irrigation) three months ago.

According to him, the government has facilitated smooth mega service programmes for the SIMBA TVS in 2020 with the release of the Metropolitan Square which, he added, involves free engine service for about 500 TVS tricycles on each occasion, as manufactured by the company.

“We have a relationship with this company that has eight sub-divisions; we have been relating with them on community transport systems and lately agriculture.

“The company (SIMBA Agriculture) about three months ago introduced its drip irrigation system to us in the state,” Oyin-Zubair said. (NAN)

