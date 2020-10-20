AbdulRazaq names 10-member judicial panel on police brutality

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has named a 10-member judicial panel of inquiry into issues of brutality, human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings by the Police.

The Governor’s Spokesman, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, said this in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Ajakaye said that the panel was constituted in reaction to National Economic Council’s recommendation directing states to investigate such complaints and ensure social justice.

“The panel headed by Retired Justice Tunde Garba will be sworn in by the governor on Tuesday afternoon,’’ he said in a statement.