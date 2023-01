AbdulRazaq mourns NAF officer killed during patrol

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force ( NAF) on the death of LCPL Goselle Nanpon, who was killed by a truck driver at a security point in Ilorin, Kwara.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Wednesday in Ilorin.

“Gov. AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq sent a get-well-soon message to LCPL Yahaya Ayuba who sustained a spinal cord injury in the accident.

“The Governor described the incident as tragic and painful, and commended the Air Force for the maturity and professionalism with which its officers handled the unfortunate incident.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the highest echelon of the Nigerian Air Force and to the families affected.

“It was indeed a regrettable tragedy and one occupational hazard too many,” the statement read in part.

“That incident again underpins the need for citizens to show due respect to the security operatives for the weight of sacrifices they make in the course of keeping our country safe.

“We truly appreciate them and regret the huge loss of an officer and a serious injury to the other.

“A state government delegation is being despatched to visit the families of the officers as a mark of respect for their service and sacrifices.

“We pray the Almighty God to grant speedy recovery to the injured officer and repose the soul of LCPL Goselle Nanpon and comfort his family,” said the governor. (NAN)