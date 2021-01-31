AbdulRazaq mourns Kwara students, travellers killed in auto crashes

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with the families of the students who died in an auto crash in Yauri, Kebbi State, on Jan. 30, 2021.

AbdulRazaq described the incident as devastating in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ilorin on Sunday,

He also commiserated with the families of 20 people who died in another accident along Bode-Saadu-Jebba Expressway, saying the development was sad.

The statement said, “The governor mourns with the parents and families of all those affected in these accidents.

“He prays the almighty God to repose their souls and comfort the families they left behind. It was indeed a very sad day.

“He also prays for speedy recovery for those injured. The government is following up with every detail concerning the students who were injured in the Yauri accident.”

The statement added that a government delegation, which comprises a director and medical doctors, had been sent with an ambulance to visit the students in Yauri.

It added that the team would also visit the Teaching Hospital in Sokoto where the three students who sustained serious injuries were taken to for proper medicare.

“Another delegation will visit the two families who lost their children to share in their grief”, the statement read in part.

The statement added that the governor, specially, commended the Governments of Kebbi and Sokoto States for their prompt responses to the distress calls from the Kwara Government.

“I specifically commend the Secretaries to the Governments of Kebbi, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri and of Sokoto states, Alhaji Saidu Umaru, for personally taking over the cases of the students and ensuring that they were properly attended to.

“The people and the Government of Kwara State are, indeed, very grateful for this kind gesture”, the statement read. (NAN)