AbdulRazaq mourns former deputy governor

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with the family of former deputy governor, Simon Sayomi who died on Wednesday.

The governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye on Thursday in Ilorin.

“The governor received the news of the death of the former deputy governor with sadness, but with total submission to the dictate of the Almighty God who gives and takes life.