AbdulRazaq mourns ex-Justice minister, Abdullahi Ibrahim

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has described late Abdullahi Ibrahim (SAN), a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, as one of the most brilliant legal minds in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in Ilorin on Monday.

He said the governor, in commiserating with the people and government of Kogi, said the death of the legal luminary was a huge loss to the country and especially, to northern Nigeria.

“Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim (SAN) was a statesman whose contributions to legal development and education in Nigeria were epochal.

“As he joins his contemporaries in the great beyond, there is no doubt that the sage has left a big vacuum when it comes to experience, integrity, selfless service to fatherland and promotion of democratic governance.

“It is noteworthy that as Attorney General under the government of Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd), he supervised the seamless transition from military to civil rule in May 1999,” he said.

AbdulRazaq particularly extended his heartfelt condolences to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, along with the immediate and extended family of the deceased in Kogi and Kwara states. (NAN)