AbdulRazaq leads APC Govs’ achievement chart

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), secretariat has declared Kwara State as the leading state among the APC-held states in developmental initiatives for the month of August 2020.

A statement by Kwara commissioner for Communication, Mrs Harriet Afolabi-Osatimehin, in Ilorin on Friday quoted a magazine published by the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), as indicating that.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Progressives Governors Forum is the umbrella body for the governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Afolabi-Osatimehin, the Director-General (DG), of the PGF Secretariat, Mr Solihu Lukman, observed in the 50th edition of the Forum’s magazine “The Progressive Strides’’ that Kwara topped the table of achievements for the month of August 2020.

“The ‘Progressive Strides’ is an initiative of the Forum to give an overview of developmental initiatives in APC States,” she said.

According to the D-G, Kwara state had 28 strides which cut across empowerment, health care, infrastructure, security, welfare, power, agriculture, environment, sports, art and culture, capacity building and development as well as justice and sensitisation.

The statement said that Solihu explained that all the APC states featured in the rating, adding that 30 per cent of the information used came from primary sources and 70 per cent from secondary sources.

“This rating of Kwara State was due to the unprecedented pace of developmental projects recorded in the State by AbdulRazaq’s administration, despite the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Afolabi-Osatimehin said in the statement.

The commissioner recalled that since the inception of the administration, Kwara had come to life with different developmental initiatives.

“This declaration is a formal recognition of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s giant strides in the State, days after the Ministry of Women Affairs declared Kwara a model state under AbdulRazaq,” she added.

Other states that recorded strides are: Kogi, 22; Lagos, 19; Ekiti, Gombe and Nasarawa, 14 each; Kano, 13; and Ogun, 11.

Others are: Borno and Kebbi, 9 each; Imo, Jigawa, Niger and Osun, 7 each; Katsina, 6; Kaduna, 5; and Ondo, Plateau and Yobe, with 4 each.

Afolabi-Oshatimehin described the rating of Kwara as leading APC state as a positive development and a challenge to remain focused in building a new Kwara.

“The emergence of the Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration as the best performing for the month of August 2020 reflected the commitment of the government to address the infrastructural development deficits in the state.

“There is no doubt that the governor has been working assiduously to make a huge difference in the lives of the people and such commitment is now being recognized even nationally,” the commissioner added. (NAN)