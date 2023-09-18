AbdulRazaq lauds Tinubu’s zeal for youth inclusion in governance

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Sunday congratulated Dr Jamila Bio on her nomination as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

The governor was quoted by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

Bio was the immediate past Senior Special Assistant to the governor on SDGs.

AbdulRazaq said that Bio’s nomination satisfied two major developmental milestones of youth empowerment and gender inclusion in the decision-making process in Nigeria.

”This suggests a commendable direction to rightly accord the state it deserved flowers for the loyalty of its people to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We consider this additional nomination a great honour to our state, especially the rank and file of our party and its youth and women wings.

”Given her energy and impressive network among the youth constituency, we believe she is a good fit for the role,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

In another development, the Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Salihu, also congratulated Bio on her nomination.

The speaker said that her nomination as a minister of youths was an additional big win for the youth’s constituency.

Salihu, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Shehu Abdulkadir, expressed delight at the rate youths are now being engaged in government, both at the state and federal levels.

He thanked Tinubu for giving Kwara two ministerial slots and AbdulRazaq for his constant push for the youth engagement in governance.

The speaker, while wishing the ministerial nominee a successful tenure, expressed confidence in her ability to deliver at the Ministry of Youths. (NAN)

