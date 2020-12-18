AbdulRazaq lauds Buhari, Masari over release of Katsina schoolboys

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Friday commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State for facilitating the release of the abducted secondary school students.

The commendation is contained in a statement signed by Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

“I join the rest of the world to rejoice over the cheering news of the release of the over 300 schoolboys, recently abducted from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankars, Katsina State.

“It was a development that shook the whole country.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for returning the children to us safely and our felicitations go to the parents and the freed children,’’ the governor said.