AbdulRazaq joins Eid-el Maulud celebrations in Kwara, urges Muslims to be steadfast

By Toba Ajayi

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, on Wednesday, joined the 2023 public commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad in Ilorin, even as he urged Muslims to be steadfast.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eid-el Maulud celebration, held at Kwara Stadium complex, was attended by the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, members of the State Executive Council, eminent personalities and other Muslim faithful.

The governor called on the Muslim Ummah to imbibe a strong sense of community built on the fear of God and collective good.

“I join the Muslim community and people of Kwara State as a whole to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad. May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon the prophet, his households, his companions and all of us.

“There is no limitation to how far we can go if we always act as a community of people united by common humanity and interdependence. I urge us to work together as one people, joined by one destiny and exemplary values.

“I assure you that our administration will continue to do its best within the available resources to serve you in fairness.

“I urge every one of us to remain steadfast and serve Almighty Allah accordingly. Do not be distracted by anything,” he said.

Chairman of the State Muslim Council, retired Grand Kadhi, Justice Soliu Mohammed, congratulated the Muslim community and and thanked the governor for his generosity and humility in discharging his leadership duties.

The Grand Kadi, Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen, in his keynote address at the event, noted that Eid-el Maulud offered a ground for introspection for the Muslims, especially those in Ilorin.

“Let us be complete Muslims in our actions and utterances, and not follow the path of Satan. The recent event in Ilorin is a lesson to all and a call for us to look inward,” he said.

Kamaldeen also called for patience and understanding, as the country matched through a new economic phase with the removal of fuel subsidy.

He also called on Nigerians to be patient with the present administration and live within their means.

Chairman of the event, Hon. Moshood Mustapha, commended the governor and urged Muslims to adhere to the dictates of Islam.

Mustapha, however, urged people to avoid spreading rumours and propaganda against one another.

One of the guest lecturers, Sheikh Abdulmumin Ayara, called for support and prayer for the government.

Another guest speaker, Dr AbdulKadir Sambaki, who stood in for Sheikh Habeebullah el-Ilory, called on government to hire more teachers for religious studies in public schools. (NAN

