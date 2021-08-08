AbdulRazaq greets business mogul, Jani Ibrahim, at 62

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Jani Ibrahim, on his 62nd birthday anniversary, praying God to grant him better years ahead in the service of humanity.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Sunday, described the APC chieftain as a fine gentleman and a peace builder.

“My best wishes for Alhaji Jani Ibrahim on the occasion of his birthday.

“He is a man who truly believes in the great potentials of Kwara State and its people.

“He has invested his resources to build industries and employ Kwarans in various capacities, while contributing his quota over the years in the struggle for a better Kwara where every citizen is a stakeholder.

“Our administration wishes to identify with Alhaji Jani Ibrahim and his family on this joyous day, and prays Allah to grant him good health and long life,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

