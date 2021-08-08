AbdulRazaq greets business mogul, Jani Ibrahim, at 62

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Jani Ibrahim, on 62nd birthday anniversary, praying God to grant him better years ahead in the service of humanity.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press , Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Sunday, described the APC chieftain as a fine gentleman and a peace builder.

“My for Alhaji Jani Ibrahim on the occasion of birthday.

“He is a man who truly believes in the great of Kwara State and its .

“He has invested to build industries and employ Kwarans in various capacities, while contributing quota over the years in the struggle for a better Kwara where every citizen is a stakeholder.

“Our administration to identify with Alhaji Jani Ibrahim and his family on this joyous day, and prays Allah to grant him good health and life,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

