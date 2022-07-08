AbdulRazaq felicitates with Muslims on Arafah

By Olayinka Owolewa

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated the Muslim community on the dawn of the Arafah Day as well as the Eid-el-Adha (feast of sacrifice).

The governor congratulated the failthful in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Friday in Ilorin.

He said the two occasions offered Muslims another rare opportunity to seek God’s bounties as well as bond with one another in an atmosphere of love and unity.

The governor specifically congratulated the pilgrims from Kwara and Nigeria as they reached an important milestone of the spiritual journey to Makkah on Friday.

He tasked them and citizens back home to take advantage of the moment to beseech Allah for His continuous mercies on the state, Nigeria and humanity as a whole.

“While we bid them successful Hajj rites whose reward is paradise, and safe returns back to their homes, we will also join them in prayers for our state and Nigeria.

“As we celebrate Eid on Saturday, it is our prayers to the Almighty God to accept our worship and supplications, grant us His guidance, and place our state/country on the path of peace and sustainable development,” he said.

“Similarly, I appeal to our compatriots to imbibe the lessons of Eid-el-Adha as exemplified by Prophets Abraham and Muhammad, which are patience, sacrifice, faith in God, resilience in good causes, and selfless service to God and humanity.

“In this wise, nothing is too big to give for collective security, peace, and progress of our state and Nigeria.” (NAN)

