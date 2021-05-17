Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has congratulated the state’s badminton player, Mariam Eniola Bolaji, as she won the gold medal for Nigeria and Africa at the just concluded 2020 World Para-Badminton championship held in Spain.

Bolaji beat Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna 2-1 to clinch the gold medal.

It was the first time Africa won the gold medal at the world para-badminton championship.

“I congratulate Bolaji for her historic feat at the championship, and commend her for doing us proud on the global stage.

“Her victory, which she dedicated to her late coach and another great Kwaran Abdulrafiu Bello Olabanji, again underscores the can-do spirit of the Kwara person,” according to a statement by the governor.

“I also congratulate the entire Nigerian contingent to the championship for their team work, dedication and patriotism.

“I have no doubt that Bolaji, and others like her, will again lead the world at the upcoming badminton championship in Japan later this year.

“As a government, we will continue to offer all our talents the veritable ground and opportunities that they need to shine,” said AbdulRazaq.

The governor’s statement was made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Rafiu Ajakaye, on Sunday in Ilorin. (NAN)

