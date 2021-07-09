AbdulRazaq describes Late Emir of Lafiagi as advocate of peace

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has described the late Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Saadu Haliru as an advocate of peace and unity in diversity.

In a condolence message to the people of Lafiagi Emirate over the death of Haliru, AbdulRazaq, described the reign of the late emir as peaceful and hugely significant for the socioeconomic status of the emerging industrial town.

“I join the rest of our people, north, south, and central of Kwara, to mourn the long-reigning Emir of Lafiagi.

”The first class monarch was a phenomenon in royal wisdom, compassion, and peaceful coexistence.

“He was an advocate of peace and unity in diversity, and this largely explains the growth recorded under his reign.

“My profound condolences go to the Kwara Council of Chiefs and their royal highness in Kwara North, the immediate and extended families of the monarch, and the good people of Lafiagi.

“The passing of his royal highness is indeed the end of a great era, having overseen significant growth in the livelihood and cultural rejuvenation of the emirate over the past 45 years.

“I beseech Allah, the oft-forgiving and the Merciful, to grant the late monarch al-Jannah Firdaus and to comfort the people of Lafiagi,” he said. (NAN)

