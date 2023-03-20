AbdulRazaq dedicates victory to God, Kwara people

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq says the overwhelming victory that the APC recorded in the Saturday polls underscored the desire of the citizens to continue along the path of positive progress recorded over the past three years.

Reacting to his second term victory in Ilorin on Sunday night following the announcement by INEC returning Officer, Prof. Isaac Itodo, the governor, said:”this victory is truly humbling, and we give all glory to God who has made this happen.

“It speaks to our people’s understanding of our history, their appreciation of the progress made between yesterday and today, and their commitment to a greater tomorrow.

”It reflects the wishes of Kwarans at home and in diaspora to sustain the gains of the past three and half years. It means they appreciate our modest efforts to improve the lot of our state.

“I dedicate this election victory to God and the people of our state in the North, South and Central Senatorial Districts,” he declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulrazaq, emerged as the winner of the election held in the state by polling 273,424 votes to beat his closest rival, Yaman Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 155,490 votes in the election.

Announcing the results at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Ilorin on Sunday, the returning officer for the state governorship election, Professor Isaac Itodo, who is the Vice-Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Makurdi, declared AbdulRazaq as the winner of the election having scored majority votes in the election.

NAN reports that AbdulRazaq won in all 16 local government councils in the state. He won in Ilorin South, Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Offa, Oyun, Ifelodun, Irepodun, Oke-Ero, Ekiti, Patigi, Edu, Kaiama and Baruten local governments. (NAN)