AbdulRazaq congratulates Offa-born law scholar on professorial rank

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated Offa-born law scholar, Yusuf Abdulrasheed, on his elevation to the rank of a full professor of law at the University of Abuja.



This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Sunday in Ilorin.



According the statement, the governor commended Abdulrasheed for being a good inspiration to current and upcoming generations, saying the elevation is deserving and a pointer to greater things ahead.



“I congratulate our brother and a distinguished Kwaran, Prof. Yusuf Abdulrasheed, on this academic accomplishment.



“His story is a fine example of how hard work, determination, brilliance and being steadfast in one’s belief in God can make all the difference in the life of a man.



“We especially appreciate the law professor for being a promoter of dialogue and peace back home.



“We pray Allah to continue to protect the law scholar and grant him good health and long life to reap the fruits of his labour,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

