AbdulRazaq congratulates new NIPR Fellows

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated three Kwara citizens who have been conferred with the title of the Fellow of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

AbdulRazaq felicitated with the awarded in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Wednesday in Ilorin.

The Governing Council of the NIPR had recently admitted the former Information Commissioner in the state, Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin; Special Adviser to the Governor on Strategy and incumbent Chairman of the NIPR in Kwara, Saadu Salau; and Dr Saudat Baki Sallah as felllows of the institute.

It said the award confirmed them as celebrated professional public relations experts in Nigeria.

“I congratulate our compatriots on the conferment of the NIPR Fellowship awards on them.

“The honour is most deserving for these professionals who have not only distinguished themselves in the art of perception management, but have also become fountains of knowledge and exemplary senior citizens, from whom younger generations find inspiration.

“As patriots, I trust them to see the fellowship as a higher calling to excellence and in service to our fatherland, Nigeria,” AbdulRazaq however charged them. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

