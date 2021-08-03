AbdulRazaq commiserates Ogun governor over father’s death

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with his Ogun State colleague, Dapo Abiodun, over the death of his father, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

The governor send his condolence in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Tuesday.

“I send my sincere condolences to my brother, His Excellency Governor Dapo Abiodun, and his family over the death of their patriarch and statesman Baba Emmanuel Abiodun.

“My family, the people and government of Kwara State join compatriots from across the world to register our condolences.

“I urge the family to take solace in the shining legacies of Pa Abiodun and the excellent memories he left behind for the family and his community.

“I pray the Almighty God to repose his soul and comfort the family,” the statement read in part.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the deceased died on Monday at the age of 89 after a brief illness. (NAN)

