AbdulRazaq celebrates newly conferred SANS from Kwara

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the eight Kwara indigenes who were newly conferred with the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), describing their feat as a great honour to the state and to their families.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Monday in Ilorin.

The statement listed the new SANs from Kwara as: the Ciroma of Ilorin, Alhaji Abubakar Sulu-Gambari; Prof. Muhammed Abdulrazaq; Barr. Wahab Shittu, Barr. Oladipo Tolani, Barr. Lukman Fagbemi, Barr. Mumini Hanafi, Dr Doyin Awoyale and Barr. Rotimi Oyedepo.

It noted that the new learned skills are to be sworn in on Nov. 28, by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

“The people and government of Kwara State rejoice with these brilliant and exemplary figures.

“Their attainment of the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is a clear testament to their brilliance, hard work, discipline, good character and adherence to the highest ethical standards of the legal profession in Nigeria.

“It is a strong signal to the younger ones that hard work, consistency and good ethics pay,” the governor said.

“My hearty congratulations go to the newest learned silks and their families.

“We are, indeed, proud of their achievements. I pray the Almighty God to grant them long life, good health and more fulfilling years of professional excellence in the service of our fatherland,” the statement added.

(NAN)