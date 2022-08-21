AbdulRazaq bags NARD Health Care Award

By Fatima Mohammed-LawalThe Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has conferred an award of excellence on Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara.

A statement issued by Mr Gbenga Falade, the Press Secretary, Kwara Ministry of Health, on Sunday in Ilorin, said that the award was in recognition of the commitment of AbdulRazaq’s administration to the healthcare sector.

Dr Godiya Ishaya, the the NARD National President, who spoke on the sidelines of the Extraordinary National Executive Council Meeting, held in Ilorin, explained that the association’s performance rating was not beclouded with sentiments.

Ishaya affirmed that the association was specifically inspired by the commencement of residency training at the state-owned General Hospital in Ilorin.

According to him, the residency training is a precursor to producing highly qualified specialists, who are expected to be deployed by the state government to actualise its dream of providing quality healthcare delivery services to the citizens.

The NARD president stressed the need for the state government to align and integrate the ongoing training programme into the duly legislated Medical Residency Training Programme (MRTP) of the Federal Government.

In his acceptance speech, AbdulRazaq appreciated the gesture and special time dedicated by the national body of the association to evaluate “what we are doing in Kwara towards transforming and changing the narratives in the healthcare space”.

Represented by Dr Raji Razaq, the state Commissioner for Health, the governor said that he gladly accepted the award and wholeheartedly dedicate it to the overall hard-working health workforce in the state.

AbdulRazaq further acknowledged the “new demand to work appropriately with the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Head of Service to build on the foundation laid to achieve more”.

The statement also read that the award presentation was also extended to past leaders of the association, including Dr Ademola Aderibigbe, a renowned physician and Nephrologist, and a host of other philantropists who have supported NARD.

In his welcome address, Dr Dele Abdullahi, the Chairman of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) branch, commended the participants as well as the commitment of thd AbdulRazaq-led administration to healthcare.

Abdullahi appreciated the unprecedented support received from the government in accomplishing the various community medical and surgical outreaches undertaken by the local branch of the association. (NAN)

