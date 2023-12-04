Monday, December 4, 2023
HomeReports & CommentaryProjectAbdulRazaq appoints SSA on Community Development
Project

AbdulRazaq appoints SSA on Community Development

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
20

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has appointed Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Community Development.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, AbdulRazaq’s Chief Press Secretary, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

“Dr. Olohungbebe, a public intellectual and teacher at the Kwara State University in Malete, joins the government well-recommended as a renowned community development expert.

”He is a household name in Ilorin, including among the millennials, and a respected stakeholder in the state’s civic space for years.

“Olohungbebe holds a doctoral degree in Community Development from Bayero University Kano (BUK), Master of Social Work-Community Development from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), and Bachelor of Sociology and Anthropology from University of Maiduguri.

“He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) from the University of Ilorin.

“Dr. Olohungbebe comes to the job with rich professional trainings locally and internationally, including World Bank Environmental and Social Framework organised by the World Bank Group; Learning Theories-Adult Education Approach (University of Wurzburg, Germany),” Ajakaye said.

Olohungbebe was until his appointment the Coordinator of KWASU’s Centre for Community Development.(NAN)

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Previous article
Seplat Energy wins SISA’s CSR Award for Education Empowerment
Next article
Unical raises tuition fees by 100%
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.