AbdulRazaq appoints SSA on Community Development

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has appointed Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Community Development.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, AbdulRazaq’s Chief Press Secretary, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

“Dr. Olohungbebe, a public intellectual and teacher at the Kwara State University in Malete, joins the government well-recommended as a renowned community development expert.

”He is a household name in Ilorin, including among the millennials, and a respected stakeholder in the state’s civic space for years.

“Olohungbebe holds a doctoral degree in Community Development from Bayero University Kano (BUK), Master of Social Work-Community Development from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), and Bachelor of Sociology and Anthropology from University of Maiduguri.

“He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) from the University of Ilorin.

“Dr. Olohungbebe comes to the job with rich professional trainings locally and internationally, including World Bank Environmental and Social Framework organised by the World Bank Group; Learning Theories-Adult Education Approach (University of Wurzburg, Germany),” Ajakaye said.

Olohungbebe was until his appointment the Coordinator of KWASU’s Centre for Community Development.(NAN)

Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

