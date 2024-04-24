Abdulrazaq appoints Oloriegbe as Kwara Ameerul-Hajj for 2024

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has appointed Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe as the Ameerul-Hajj and the leader of the state’s contingent for 2024 holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin.



“Kwara has at least 3,102 pilgrims for 2024 Hajj, one of the highest in the country.

“The choice of the senator is borne out of his experience and networks as a Muslim community leader.



“The government believes that the senator will deploy his knowledge and understanding of the terrain to ensure improved coordination and efficiency for the exercise,” he said.

(NAN)



Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo