AbdulRazaq announces committee on Saturday’s rainstorm in Kwara

Share the news













Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has set up a nine-person committee to conduct an assessment of the damage caused by the Saturday’s rainstorm in different parts of the state.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye made this known in a statement on Monday night in Ilorin.

According to Ajakaye, the committee was made up Hajiya Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, State’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education as chairperson.

Other members of the committee are Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Saadu Salau and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Intervention Kayode Oyin-Zubair.

Members of the committee include Secretary of the state emergency management agency, Mrs Motunrayo Adaran; Chairman of the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board, Dr AbdulKadir Sambaki and Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Christian) Rev S.O. Adedayo.

Others were Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam), Ibrahim Zubair Dan Maigoro; Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Empowerment, Mrs Bolanle Ismail while Permanent Secretary Ministry of Special Duties, Yusuf Bolakale would serve as the Secretary.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Gov AbdulRazaq had on Sunday said he would set up a special disaster response committee to collate data of areas affected by the rainstorm.

The committee was to determine how the state government can offer support to victims based on available resources.

The new committee would focus majorly on the rainstorm in several parts of the state. (NAN)

Related