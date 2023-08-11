AbdulRazak felicitates Olofa of Offa at 60

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, Esuwoye II, on his 60th birth anniversary.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Thursday in Ilorin.

The governor commended the traditional ruler for his exceptional leadership and commitment to making Offa a reference point in socio-political and economic development.

“His Excellency extends his best wishes to the Olofa and the entire Offa community on the Diamond Jubilee of His Royal Majesty.

“The governor joins the people of Kwara State to felicitate the Olofa, wish him many more years of happiness, and urges him to continue being that resourceful and peace-loving traditional ruler that he has always been,”the statement said.

(NAN)

