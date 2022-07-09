AbdulRasaq, Saraki, Lawal, AbdulRaheem worship at llorin Eid prayer-ground

By AbdulFatai Beki

Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara and former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, joined other Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Ilorin Eid-prayer ground on Saturday.

The Kwara Governoship candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and his counterpart for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Prof Shuaib AbdulRaheem, also joined thousands of the faithful for the two-rakat prayers.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the prayers, held under heavy security, were conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

In spite of the presence of politicians from various political parties, political slogans, dancing and singing in honour of any political office holders or political office seekers were disallowed at the praying ground and it’s vicinity.

On arrival of the Emir of llorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari, the prayers were led by the Chief lmam of llorin, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir and were observed under 10 minutes.

The Chief lmam slaughtered his ram after the prayers at the praying ground to pave the way for others to offer their sacrifice.

In his sermon, the Chief lmam adised Muslim faithful to allow lessons of Eid-el-Kabir to radiate in their activities by being obedient at all times.

The Emir, who is the Chairman, Kwara Council of Chiefs, charged muslim faithful to sustain their religious obligations of living in peace and harmony with their fellow human beings.

The traditional ruler added that they should not involve in any action that could cause disunity among members of the society.

He thanked the almighty Allah for the increased mutual understanding and spirit of co-operation and love among the subjects and the leaders.

“I thank all the people of my Emirate for maintaining the traditional peaceful coexistence and harmony for which Ilorin Emirate is unique and reputed.”

In his sallah message, the Kwara Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Hakeem Lawal in an interview with NAN, advised Nigerians to imbibe the virtue of humility and obedience exemplified by Prophet lbrahim.

The governorship candidate who is the son of former Gov. Mohammed Lawal, urged politicians to always fulfil their campaign promises to the electorate for more development to be attained.

“Politicians should endeavour to make nessary sacrifices for the development of our country by honouring our pledges when we make them because there is always a reward for any sacrifice”, he said.

Lawal advised politicians to always aspire to make the nation greater to further improve the country’s image for more Development to be attained. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

