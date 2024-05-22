AbdulRasaq has revitalised state-owned media outfits, Commissioner says

The Kwara Commissioner for Communications, Mrs Bolanle Olukoju, on Tuesday said Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has revitalised the state-owned media houses within the past one year of his second tenure.

Olukoju stated this in Ilorin while speaking with newsmen.

”There are significant changes and a transformation made by the governor towards ensuring that the state-owned media houses deliver optimally their information services,” she said.

The Commissioner said the AbdulRasaq-led administration had been able to constitute an editorial board for the Herald newspaper.

”The administration has also expanded the market reach of the state-owned print media across the 16 local government areas of the state, as well as cut across such border states as Kogi ,Oyo and Niger,” she said.

Olukoju added that in order to further improve the quality of broadcast media, the governor purchased equipment for the Kwara Television Authority (Kwara TV).

“We have never had it so smooth in the state-owned media. The governor is investing heavily to ensure the media houses deliver perfectly since the inception of his administration.

“There has been consistent production in state-owned radio stations in the past one year.

“Kwara TV, Radio Kwara, Midland FM, Kakaki FM and other state-owned media houses have been consistent and reliable.

“For example, Kwara TV now runs for 24 hours, unlike in the past. No state-owned media is left out in the ongoing restructuring,” she said.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the state Ministry of Communications organised training and retraining for press secretaries posted to various Ministries and Agencies for easy discharge of their duties

Olukoju further revealed that the ministry created a centralised news portal system where information was being verified before being posted to all government social media handles.

”This is to check quack media operations in the state,” she said.(NAN)

By Toba Ajayi