AbdulRasaq deserves new mandate – Emir

By Afisat Agunbiade Oladipo

Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara Council of Chiefs, said Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the state had shown enough commitments to public welfare and development to deserve a new mandate.



Sulu-Gambari made the statement during the annual Bareke (traditional Sallah homage) at Government House in Ilorin on Monday.



He said the achievements of the administration were visible while the Governor’s hands-on approach to governance was commendable.



He said the governor had performed well, and was ready to work more to better the lots of citizens.



“You have just started. It is my wish and prayer that you are given another mandate to achieve more.



“I’m praying Allah to grant the Governor more strength, good health and required wisdom to fulfil his dreams for the state,” he said.



The Emir also expressed delight at the governor’s posture on the horseback during the Durbar in llorin on Sunday and the government’s support that made the socio-cultural event a success.



The traditional ruler described AbdulRazaq as a true son of Ilorin Emirate.



Sulu-Gambari called on descendants of the Ilorin Emirate to continue to exist in love and unity, which he noted were parts of the cardinal objectives of the Ilorin Durbar Festival.



AbdulRazaq said the administration had institutionalised the annual Ilorin Durbar festival and several others in the state by making it important items in public expenditure under culture and tourism.



“This will get better in the coming years as we ramp up investments in tourism and culture.”



OurHe said Kwara’s visual arts centre and the international conference centre would play prominent roles in promoting culture and tourism in the state.



“In the future, we look forward to bringing the world’s oldest manuscripts of the Qur’an and other historical relics for exhibition at the visual arts centre.



“We are in fact not leaving any stone unturned in our drive to make Kwara more prosperous and livable.



“Among many other initiatives of our administration, the new Ilorin Master Plan should be ready for presentation next month and it will bring many benefits to the entire state.”



The governor commended the emir and all the traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state for their support in rallying citizens for peaceful coexistence.



He specifically congratulated the emir on the successful hosting of the 2022 Ilorin Emirate Durbar which took place on Saturday. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

