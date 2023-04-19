Abdullahi Bayawo picks PRP’s Kogi governorship ticket

By Thompson Yamput

Dr Abdullahi Bayawo has emerged winner of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) primary election for the Nov. 11 Kogi governorship poll.

Bayawo emerged winner of the the Party’s governorship primary election held in Lokoja understand supervision of Mallam Umar Onuja led 7 member of Indirect Mode Primary Election Committee.

Onuja, who annnounced the result of the primary election, congratulated Babayo for emerging unchallenged for the Governorship ticket for the Kogi Nov 11 Governorship election.

“While I congratulate Dr Abdullahi Bayawo over his emergence, I also thank the party leadership and the delegates for allowing us to have a free, fair, peaceful and transparent primary election.

“It’s our expectation that after this process, we shall join hands and work together to ensure that the PRP emerge victorious in the governorship election come Nov. 11,” the committee chairman said.

In his acceptance speech, Bayawo, who hails from Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi, called for synergy among the party faithfuls so as to ensure victory at the poll.

The candidate, a retired Director from NDLEA, vowed to take Kogi State to the promised land if elected as the governor come Nov 11 by addressing essential and Thorny issues that have been neglected by the present administration.

“Kogi has both human and natural resources, which when harnessed can turn around the futunes of the state as well as do away with poverty, deprivation and hardship.

“Let’s team up together as a force, work tirelessly and take power through the ballot and salvage our people and our state this time around, ” Bayawo said. (NAN)